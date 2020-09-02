New resource launched to ensure school safety in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A new resource center has been launched to ensure school safety in Wisconsin.

Attorney General Josh Kaul announced the Wisconsin Department of Justice Office of School Safety is launching the SPEAK UP, SPEAK OUT (SUSO) Resource Center – a comprehensive, one-stop place to turn with important school safety concerns.

SUSO offers a 24/7 threat reporting system, threat assessment consultation, critical incident response, and general school safety guidance.

“This new, free 24/7 school safety tool is available to support school communities across the state in preventing school violence. Whether students are concerned for their own safety or the safety of others, Speak Up, Speak Out can assist them in getting the help they need,” said AG Kaul.

Students, parents, school staff, or any community member can submit a school safety concern or threat via the SUSO website, mobile phone app, or toll-free number 1-800-697-8776.

Officials say the SUSO program is supported by more than $2 million in federal grant funding from the U.S. Department of Justice Bureau of Justice Assistance.

