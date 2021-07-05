New restaurant in Seymour set for July 6 grand opening

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – Starting on July 6, anyone looking for a new spot to grab some food can stop by Cruise In Family Restaurant in Seymour.

The Cruise In Family Restaurant announced on their Facebook that their Grand Opening Day is set for July 6. Their hours are:

Monday – Closed

– Closed Tuesday-Saturday – 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

– 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday – 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Their menu can be viewed online, and they offer a wide variety of dining options.

The restaurant was previously called ‘Kary’s Family Restaurant’.

For more information visit Cruise In Family Restaurant’s Facebook page.