New restaurant opens in Oshkosh, full-time positions available

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – As companies continue to bring workers back during the coronavirus pandemic, a new pizza restaurant will be opening soon to provide more jobs in Oshkosh.

Three One Four Pizza will be opening by July 11 and shared they are looking to hire full-time kitchen staff.

Owner Travis Lee said, “We are still hiring, Yes, we’re hiring for kitchen staff, delivery, and servers at the moment… We’ve had a great overpouring of great candidates to come down.”

Lee continued, “We’ve had about 40 applicants thus far in about two weeks which is great.”

Three One Four Pizza restaurant will be located at 803 Otter Avenue in Oshkosh and will begin serving its community by July 11.

