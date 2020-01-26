New sculpture unveiled at Green Bay’s Austin Straubel

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Art Garage hosted an unveiling of the art installation, “Clean Planet” located in Green Bay’s Austin Straubel International Airport, on Friday.

This project was accomplished by community collaboration led by sculpture artist, Gregory Frederic.

The large sculpture features dozens of painted bottles and is designed to raise awareness about reducing plastic waste, while acknowledging that plastic is an important material to the economy and modern-day living.

Artist Gregory Frederic says,

“You can go everywhere in this world, but you’re not gonna see something like that and I’m so grateful to be a part of it and the community with me as well.”

The sculpture is presented by Titletown Development LLC in collaboration with The Art Garage and Austin Straubel International Airport. For additional information visit www.TheArtGarage.org.