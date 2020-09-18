New search planned for Northern Wisconsin woman missing since 2017

WAUSAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Northern Wisconsin are asking for volunteers to conduct a search for a woman who has been missing since 2017.

The Wagner Fire Department says they, in conjuction with the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, are organizing a search for Jeannette Fullerton. A Silver Alert was issued for the Wausaukee woman in August of 2017.

According to authorities, new evidence has been discovered and there is a new area they would like to search.

The search will take place on Sunday, September 27 at 9 a.m. The Wagner Fire Department says they will meet at N10603 Schultz Road at 8:30 a.m. to sign in. Lunch and drinks will be provided for the search party.

For more information about the search, visit the Wagner Fire Department Facebook page.

