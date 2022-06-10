(WFRV) – Applications are now being accepted for a new paid industrial shipbuilding apprenticeship program.

The Fincantieri Marine Group’s program, which was approved by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, is aimed to increase the quality and quantity of skilled technicians trained and equipped to succeed in the maritime sector of the manufacturing industry.

Fincantieri is slated to select its first group of apprentices in July.

“We provide paid training and education which leads to industry-recognized credentials and college-level credits,” said Peggy Boudreau, head of Human Relations at Fincantieri Marine Group. “The beauty of our paid apprenticeship program is that it encompasses nearly every facet of manufacturing, including safe operation of machinery, reading blueprints, understanding processes, conducting measurement and inspections, as well as a deeper understanding of Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) standards.”

The marine group operates three shipyards in northeast Wisconsin, where Fincantieri builds an array of maritime vessels such as agile warships for the Navy, large commercial vessels for the Great Lakes, and many others.

The shipbuilding apprenticeship program is open to adult U.S. citizens regardless of manufacturing experience. Those who have participated in other registered Wisconsin apprenticeships are not eligible for the program.

If you’re interested in applying for the apprenticeship, you can sign up here.