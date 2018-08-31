New Sign Debuts at Schroeder's Department Store

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) - When it came time to replace the sign that has been a fixture of downtown Two Rivers since the 1950's, the family that has owned and operated the business for the past 127 years decided to keep it authentic.

"The clock and the sign was such a huge symbol for people downtown and people from the area, and people out of the area when they drive through," Co-Owner Theresa Kronforst said. "We wanted to keep the sign to look just like the original."

But when the family shopped around for quotes to build a replica of the original sign, the $25,000 price tag lead them to turn to the community for funds.

Kronforst says the response was overwhelming.

"People just walking in, and they said, 'well I'll donate,'" she said. "'Here, I'll give you 20 bucks, or five bucks, or take my change.' It makes you see the goodness in people and it makes you feel like you are important."

Those small donations added up, and made the dream of a new sign a reality.

"To finally see the new one up on the building, you take a moment and you're like, 'I can't believe we did it, it actually happened,'" Kronforst said.