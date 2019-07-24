New signs welcome visitors, residents to Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — The first of five new signs are being placed Wednesday in Jones Park to reflect the City of Appleton’s dedication to music and support for original artists.

Signs will be placed in strategic spots leading into Downtown Appleton to welcome residents and visitors to the city.

Each sign features a verse from “Song of Appleton,” a song Cory Chisel wrote and performed with children from Big Brothers Big Sisters at 2018’s “Bike to the Beat.”

Chad Brady, a local artist, created the signs and feature his artistic take on the song for the city.

“Like Cory says in his song, Appleton is a “home for everyone” and these signs reflect both the song and that welcoming feeling that Appleton provides,” said Mayor Tim Hanna.

The first sign to be placed will be installed in Jones Park ahead of this year’s Mile of Music festival. Four other signs will be placed in the coming weeks.

The Refuge Foundation for the Arts and Fox Communities Credit Union have gifted the signs. Urban Evolutions created the wooden base of the signs.