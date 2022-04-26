New six-story apartment building in downtown Green Bay? Corporation proposes $26+ million project

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A new six-story apartment building could soon be making its way to downtown Green Bay, as one corporation has already acquired multiple properties and is looking for more.

Barsan Corporation officials announced a proposal for the development of the 500 block of North Broadway in downtown Green Bay. Barsan Corporation said it controls some of the properties on the block.

However, there are still some properties they do not control. These remaining properties include a city-owned parcel and a duplex. Barsan is reportedly asking the city to help acquire the properties.

Officials stated that any structures on the properties will be demolished to make way for a new apartment building. This apartment building will have 84 market-rate units and be six stories tall. The project would reportedly cost an estimated $26,090,000.

Photos courtesy of Barsan Corporation

The apartment will reportedly include one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom units. This is the same corporation that recently announced plans for an old sporting goods store on North Broadway.

“These projects we are proposing will represent the entry to the Broadway corridor,” said Barsan Corporation President, Filip Barsan.

According to Brown County’s GIS map, “519 LLC” owns the properties from 515 through 523 North Boardway. The City of Green Bay is listed as the owner of 511 North Broadway.

More information about the project can be viewed on Barsan’s website.