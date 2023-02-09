(WFRV) – A non-profit organization sent a request to the Wisconsin DMV to add to the already existing 50+ specialty and personalized plates available for Wisconsin drivers.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV), The Fix Is In, Inc. sent an application requesting a new specialty license plate. The application is available for public comment through March 10, 2023.

The public comment period is the first part of a process set up for groups that are interested in sponsoring an Authorized Special Group license plate. Officials say the public can review each application that is submitted and can submit an objection if they do not approve of the special group plate.

All of the objections are reportedly passed to the legislative Transportation Committee for final decision on the plate’s status.

The Fix Is In, Inc. is described as a non-profit organization that provides help for the spay/neutering of cats and dogs in Wisconsin. The organization is trying to lower the number of cats and dogs taken in by Wisconsin shelters, as well as lowering the number of animals that do not make it to safe shelters.

The special group license plate application can be viewed here. At this time, there are over 50 different types of special and personalized license plates.