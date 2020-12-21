New Spectrum store opens in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Charter Communications, Inc. announced on Monday that a new Spectrum store is now open in Green Bay.

The new Green Bay store is located at 2350 S. Oneida Street and is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

To help protect the safety of customers and employees, and in accordance with CDC guidelines and state and local orders, social distancing is required in the store, and the occupancy of the store will be managed by store employees.

The store has also implemented increased sanitation measures to help mitigate risk of spreading COVID-19.

“Our Spectrum stores team is here to help our local customers who need support in getting and staying connected during these uncertain times,” said Pattie Eliason, Senior Vice President, Spectrum Stores & Retail. “They are working to make our new store in Green Bay a safe, convenient environment to add or manage services, shop for devices and accessories, or make payments while ensuring we adhere to current local and state health and safety guidelines.”