GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The city of Green Bay is known for its football, and three friends turned business owners decided to expand and open its second location in Titletown.

1st and Bowl is set for its grand opening on Thursday, December 8, located at 301 North Washington Street in Green Bay.

With one location in Wauwatosa, 1st and Bowl has been quite successful, and the three friends wanted to move into one of their favorite cities, Green Bay.

Local 5 News caught up with Bryan Mackenzie, one of the owners, who went into detail on exactly what 1st and Bowl is.

“Our main game is football bowling. You take a football and try to knock down bowling pins,” explained Mackenzie. “Teams are on opposite sides, and you keep alternating throws until one team knocks down all the pins.”

In addition to the football bowling, 1st and Bowl will have activities such as connect four basketball, cornhole, and other games as the business continue developing interest.

The timing of the 1st and Bowl opening couldn’t have been better, according to Mackenzie, as the wintertime is when he expects business to be at its highest.

1st and Bowl is set to open on December 8, 2022.

“It’s hard to compete with boats, cottages, and weddings, but in the winter, there are not that many things to do, so we’ve gotten a lot of feedback already with some of the community members that we’ve met that Green Bay is a wonderful place, but there is maybe a little lack of activities indoor in the winter. We’re hoping we can fill that gap,” said Mackenzie.

Whether it’s for a birthday party, date night, a team-building exercise at work, or hosting a fundraiser, 1st and Bowl wants to be the place to go in the city.

Mackenzie explains while the location does not serve food, they are working to partner with nearby restaurants, which will allow you to bring that food into the establishment.

1st and Bowl will have an operating bar, so beer and cocktails will be available to those looking for something to drink.

According to their website, 1st and Bowl is expected to have 10+ football bowling lanes, two basketball connect four play areas, cornhole, a full-service sports bar, arcade games, board games, and they’ve even mentioned the potential addition of golf simulators.

To start, 1st and Bowl will be open from Wednesday through Sunday, with hours varying from 4 p.m. on weekdays to being open until midnight on weekends.

Mackenzie expects the business to change its hours in the future, allowing patrons to experience football bowling every day of the week.