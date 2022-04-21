GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The sports card industry has been back in a way that the hobby has never seen before.

Since the pandemic, sports cards have been on a rise. While businesses were shut down, people turned to their childhood for entertainment. While the demand has been so high for cards, the prices have skyrocketed. Whether that’s boxes or singular cards of players, there’s been an all-time high in prices. The most expensive card that’s ever been sold was a Honus Wagner for $6.6 million that came in the summer of 2021.

A new card shop opened up in Green Bay amid the booming industry. Green Bay City Cards opened its doors to customers on Wednesday.

“I used to have a story back from 1991 to 2007 and I sold cards on the side and at shows. Just decided to do a shop again,” said the owner, Mark Meyer.

The new store offers cards from multiple sports, including singular player cards and boxes of them. Meyer also has a plethora of Pokemon cards in his shop. He’s looking to bring collectors together in many different ways.

“We’ll definitely have some trade nights – probably once a month. We’ll do it for sports cards and probably Pokemon cards,” Meyer said.

Green Bay City Cards is located on 508 S. Military Avenue.