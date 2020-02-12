New sports exhibit at Appleton’s Building for Kids helps beat cabin fever

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Building for Kids Children’s Museum in Appleton has unveiled a new sports-themed exhibit to help beat the winter’s cabin fever.

Clubhouse Sports is an interactive sports-themed exhibit that features a putting green, basketball court, and a golf-ball physics playground.

The Museum says it’s a great way for kids to have fun indoors while avoiding cold temperatures outside.

“Clubhouse Sports is perfect this time of year because it’s great for families to come in, they can get active, they can run around, they can play. Parents can teach their children how to do certain sports and it’s all without the chilly weather,” says Casie Holdcroft, Marketing Manager at the Building for Kids Children’s Museum.

The exhibit is temporary but will be open through the summer.

