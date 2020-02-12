FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

New sports exhibit at Appleton’s Building for Kids helps beat cabin fever

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Building for Kids Children’s Museum in Appleton has unveiled a new sports-themed exhibit to help beat the winter’s cabin fever.

Clubhouse Sports is an interactive sports-themed exhibit that features a putting green, basketball court, and a golf-ball physics playground.

The Museum says it’s a great way for kids to have fun indoors while avoiding cold temperatures outside.

“Clubhouse Sports is perfect this time of year because it’s great for families to come in, they can get active, they can run around, they can play. Parents can teach their children how to do certain sports and it’s all without the chilly weather,” says Casie Holdcroft, Marketing Manager at the Building for Kids Children’s Museum.

The exhibit is temporary but will be open through the summer.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories