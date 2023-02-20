APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Children’s Wisconsin is expecting to open its new Appleton Clinic in early March, and members of the media were invited to take a tour of the 50,000+ square-foot facility.

Officials with Children’s Wisconsin say the clinic will offer northeast and central Wisconsin families lab, imaging, and more than 20 specialty care services.

The new building will consolidate specialty outpatient clinical care and child advocacy services into one location to improve care coordination and promote innovative solutions to health and wellness.

Children’s Wisconsin Appleton Clinic, set to open on March 6, 2023.

Annually, it’s reported that Children’s Wisconsin supports 50,000 visits for kids who live in the northeast and central region. But due to the existing clinical space, only about 20,000 of those visits happen at clinics in the area, meaning families are forced to travel to a location further away.

The new clinic will have the potential to support up to 70,000 visits per year, reducing the need for families to travel south for appointments.

The clinic will open up on Monday, March 6, 2023.