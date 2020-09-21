LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

New statue in Kewaunee celebrates Menominee Nation’s heritage

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A new statue has been unveiled in Kewaunee.

The statue celebrates the Menominee Nation’s history in the area and was dedicated last week.

It depicts tribal members spearing sturgeon and is situated in a location that is both near the water and within eyesight from the highway.

“The importance of this statue is to let people know that Menominees were once here historically and that this area was important to us, especially for fishing,” David Grignon, the Menominee Tribal Historic Reservation Officer tells WFRV Local 5.

According to Kewaunee’s mayor, the statue represents an important part of the city’s history that has been often overlooked.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Valders cross country eyes more success in unprecedented season

High School Sports Xtra 9/20: Fall Preview with Ricardo Arguello

Notre Dame opens with shutout win over Kaukauna

WPGA Championship wraps up at Green Bay Country Club, Smith shoots 68 to win

HSSPX: Clintonville's Wederath defies blindness to take court

High School Sports Xtra - Area Football Previews