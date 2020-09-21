New statue in Kewaunee celebrates Menominee Nation’s heritage

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A new statue has been unveiled in Kewaunee.

The statue celebrates the Menominee Nation’s history in the area and was dedicated last week.

It depicts tribal members spearing sturgeon and is situated in a location that is both near the water and within eyesight from the highway.

“The importance of this statue is to let people know that Menominees were once here historically and that this area was important to us, especially for fishing,” David Grignon, the Menominee Tribal Historic Reservation Officer tells WFRV Local 5.

According to Kewaunee’s mayor, the statue represents an important part of the city’s history that has been often overlooked.

Latest Stories