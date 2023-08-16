STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Some more family fun is coming to Sturgeon Bay as owners of the new Activity and Event Center broke ground on 21,000 square-foot facility.

Located at an old Pamida building next to Virlee Gunworks Shooting Center, the space will house golf simulators, axe throwing, a bar, and a kitchen.

Mayor David Ward says this is just another way the Sturgeon Bay community is expanding.

“It’s a continuation of a lot of investments in the city. That is important because it builds tax space for schools, the city, and the county,” Ward says.

The Estes and Virlee families are heading the operation. They were inspired by their kids to create a family-friendly destination for residents and tourists alike.

Owner Tammy Estes says, “We know there’s a lot of activity in Door County. It continues to grow. It’s been a wonderful place to raise our families, and we’d ideally like to keep our kids in the area, so to offer more to kids and young adults, it’s a bonus.”

The owners also say this is a multi-million dollar project but would not disclose the specific amount.

The center is set to open in November.