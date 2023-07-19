DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Call it a new adventure for a pair of longtime friends that all started through a conversation over a few beers.

“Decided life is short and we wanted to try to do something different with our lives,” said Stephen Beckett who is the co-owner of Cycling Brews.

Beckett and Josh Smits have been friends for 30 years. They said one of their favorite activities is to sample new breweries especially when they travel together.

Both men are cancer survivors and said they wanted to pursue something that would allow them to celebrate life. They said the decision to open up Cycling Brews, a new tap house in De Pere, was a spur-of-the-moment idea that they ran with.

“Something that I never thought I’d be doing, never thought I’d be a business owner, but I’m loving every minute of it,” said Beckett.

Beckett and Smits opened up Cycling Brews in the old Manhattan Lanes building in De Pere at the end of last month. They said the process of starting their own small business from scratch was scary at times, but has been very rewarding as well.

They have 36 craft beers on tap. It’s located near the Fox River Trail and it’s cycling themed so they hope that people will stop by after using the trail.

“As a reward craft beer is great or you can stop in we have a water fill station you can get water if you need to,” said Smits.

He said the cycling theme at the tap house has another meaning.

“We wanted to have them cycle through craft beer, constantly have a different rotation of beer and breweries,” said Smits who said they try to showcase craft beer from a wide variety of Wisconsin breweries.

Beckett and Smits said in the winter they plan to televise local high school games and other sporting events.

“We want people to just have fun when they’re here,” said Smits.

“It’s a great atmosphere and great people,” said Beckett.