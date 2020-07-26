FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

New technology at Oshkosh boat launch

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) No need to fumble for cash, this weekend Oshkosh unveiled a new way — to pay —to launch a boat.

Rainbow Memorial Park has installed some of the county’s first electronic pay stations for boat launchers.

Boaters have complained that if they didn’t have the exact amount, they’d have to round up, but not anymore.

Those who use the boat launches are able to pay with credit or debit cards. These kiosks are solar powered to save on energy and installation costs.

Park officials hope these electronic pay stations make using boat launches easier for all.

Boater, Brad Keith says, “The pay station worked real easy. I didn’t have the right amount of cash so, this worked a lot easier.”

These kiosks can be found in other places like Waupaca, Kewaunee, and Dane counties.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

WIAA delays some fall sports amid pandemic

WIAA makes decision to delay some fall sports amid pandemic

Booyah bats come to life early in 3-2 win over La Crosse

Sobieski gets "second season" with Blue Ribbons

Lakeland's Sobieski gets "second season" with Blue Ribbons

Booyah blows out Rockford, 12-0