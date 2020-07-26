New technology at Oshkosh boat launch

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) No need to fumble for cash, this weekend Oshkosh unveiled a new way — to pay —to launch a boat.

Rainbow Memorial Park has installed some of the county’s first electronic pay stations for boat launchers.

Boaters have complained that if they didn’t have the exact amount, they’d have to round up, but not anymore.

Those who use the boat launches are able to pay with credit or debit cards. These kiosks are solar powered to save on energy and installation costs.

Park officials hope these electronic pay stations make using boat launches easier for all.

Boater, Brad Keith says, “The pay station worked real easy. I didn’t have the right amount of cash so, this worked a lot easier.”

These kiosks can be found in other places like Waupaca, Kewaunee, and Dane counties.