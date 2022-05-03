APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two new eateries are open for hungry customers looking for a place to curb their appetite in Appleton.

According to Hoffman Planning, Design & Construction, Inc., construction has ended after one year and doors are now open at the newest Tom’s Drive-In and Holidays Pub & Grill.

“We are thrilled to have arrived at this point where we can welcome diners and serve up the great food that they’ve come to expect,” said Scot Grishaber, Tom’s Drive-In president/CEO.

The Wisconsin-based project management firm said it helped through design services and oversaw the construction of the first building in the new Evergreen Heights development.

“This is truly a state-of-the-art design for the two restaurants,” said Terry Ellenbecker, Hoffman’s vice president of field operations. “Our goal for the project was to create an enhanced atmosphere that attracts a new generation of customers while still enabling Tom’s and Holidays to deliver the outstanding food and service that their existing customers have enjoyed for years.”

Where is the new location?

If you are looking to stop by, the building can be found at N. Richmond St. and W. Evergreen Dr.

The construction company said this location is the eighth Tom’s Drive-In in the Fox Valley and the second one for Holidays. The franchises can also be found in Sheboygan.