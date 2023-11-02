STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – People suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s in Door County will now have a new communication tool they can use in case of an emergency.

The Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) in Door County, in partnership with local EMS, is launching the Purple Tube Project.

Participants in the project will put a form in a purple tube and then place it in their fridge. This is so first responders know where to look if the house is marked in their database as having a purple tube.

ADRC Director Jenny Fitzgerald says, “I think [first responders] are going to be able to have that little bit of extra information about the person. Everybody will be a little more calm.”

The purple tube is not just beneficial to first responders and participants. They can also help caregivers and spouses as well.

Dementia Care Specialist Sierra Witczak explains, “If the caregiver ends up having stroke-like symptoms or is unable to speak at the time, and then their loved one who is affected by dementia has communication barriers where they can’t express the need for help, the Purple Tube Project lists the emergency contact right on the paperwork.”

Fitzgerald got the idea after the ADRC in Rock County implemented the project, and she thought it would be a great fit for the community.

“We have the highest growing elderly population, I believe, in the state of Wisconsin. Maybe this little service and this information will make a huge impact on the responses,” Fitzgerald says.

The Door County ADRC will be hosting clinics on November 6th and 16th to register people for the project, but people can register at any time by making an appointment.