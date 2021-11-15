NEW Top Dog champion crowned, money raised to help animal shelters in Northeast Wisconsin

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV)- The Northeast Wisconsin (NEW) Top Dog champion has officially been crowned!

This is the second annual charity dog contest held to raise money for both children and animal shelters throughout the Northeast Wisconsin area.

This year’s champion is Watson, the Labrador. He is representing the Neenah Animal Shelter and took the competition with an astonishing 18,757 votes! Watson is a show dog who has also been deemed an American Club Grand Champion in conformation. He puts these champion-level skills to good use, by working as a therapy dog at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at King. There he provides comfort to hospice patients in different nursing homes throughout the local community. On a personal side, Watson also has some performing arts experience, recently being featured in Neenah High School’s performance of Legally Blonde: The Musical.

2022 Top Dog Champion; Watson, Labrador

This year, the NEW Top Dog also made some expansion steps, by moving from a single partnership with the Oshkosh Area Humane Society but also added an additional five new shelters from the local area. Those shelters are:

Saving Paws Animal Rescue (of Appleton)

Happily Ever After (in Green Bay)

Lakeshore Humane Society (located in Manitowoc)

Neenah Animal Shelter (in Neenah)

Shawano County Humane Society (based in Shawano)

NEW Top Dog organizers are thrilled with all the funds raised from the competition. They explain the good it will do to the community saying, “this will not only support our local animal shelters across Northeast Wisconsin but also allow Kiwanis to reinvest in the children of our communities…”

The 2022 champion not only received a $3,000 valued prize package, which will be used to help local shelters dogs find their forever homes, the Neenah Animal Shelter was also awarded “Top Dog Shelter of the Year” and awarded $5,000.

This year’s charitable contest received support from 6 local breweries, who will each create a craft beer in honor of Watson to be presented in the spring of 2022. The supporting breweries are: