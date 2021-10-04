NEW Top Dog competition is down to the wire

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Top Dog competition is down to the wire

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Organizers are doing a final push for participants in the local competition for the Northeastern Wisconsin Top Dog Contest.

People can still enter their pets to be apart of the action; winners will have the chance to create their own brew with a local brewery. Last year, Top Dog raised $50,000 for the Oshkosh Humane Society. They are already preparing to shatter those records, raising over $80, 000 so far. All proceeds will go towards helping various youth organizations and animal shelters in our area.

Registration and voting ends on Saturday, October 9th. Each vote cost $1 and people can vote as many times as they would like. There will be 10 finalists that are selected to go to the final round. Each finalists will have the potential to win a cash prize.

For more information, you can visit their website newtopdog.com

