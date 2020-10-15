‘NEW Top Dog’ photo contest drawing to a close, winner to be announced Saturday

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – This competition will surely have you barking or, maybe at least, your pooch!

Some of Northeast Wisconsin’s top mutts will be strutting their stuff in a special competition called the NEW Top Dog photo contest. It’s a competition that is quite literally a beauty pageant for dogs.

The top vote-getter will receive a prize package valued at over $1,000. They will also get the chance to work with Fifth Ward Brewing and Bare Bones Brewing to produce a special beer in honor of their winning dog. The beer, which will be produced in 2021, will be named for the winning dog and feature the dog on the can. The top ten finalists will be pictured on the back of the can as well.

Proceeds from the NEW Top Dog benefits kids in the Oshkosh area through Kiwanis grants, as well as the Oshkosh Area Humane Society. They have even posted dogs for adoption during the event and about 5 have been adopted already.

“It’s been enormous because fundraising is really important to our Kiwanis Club,” says Diane Penzenstadler, Member of Oshkosh Mid-Morning Kiwanis. “We also have the Oshkosh Area Humane Society that is also a recipient of the funds and has helped us with this and they are going to get half of whatever we raise. It’s just been huge for both of our organizations.”

This year marks the first year of the NEW Top Dog contest and have totaled 268 participants who have submitted their pictures of their furry friends.

The event will be 100% virtual and streamed as a Facebook Live event on the NEW Top Dog Facebook page. They plan on announcing the winner this Saturday between 7 and 8 o’clock.