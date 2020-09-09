‘NEW Top Dog Photo Contest’ raising money for special cause

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A new and exciting fundraising event is taking place for the Oshkosh Mid-Morning Kiwanis Club and it’s pitting some of Northeast Wisconsin’s top pooches against one another.

If you’ve ever wanted your dog to be Instagram or internet famous, then this is the event for you! It’s an online, vote-driven popularity contest among Northeast Wisconsin dogs.

Dog owners go to NewTopDog.com, upload a photo of their dog along with a short description of why their dog should be considered the coolest in Northeast Wisconsin. Then they ask their friends and neighbors to help them win by voting for their dog.

The event organizers will also ask community members to vote for the coolest dog, with each vote costing $1. All proceeds are being split between the two charitable organizations. The contest began at the beginning of September and event organizers they’ve already received quite a number of submissions.

“With everything going on this year and a lot of events being cancelled due to Covid, we decided to do something a little more of a virtual event that would get people really excited,” says Heather Winscher, President Elect of the Oshkosh Mid-Morning Kiwanis Club. “Who doesn’t want their dog to be the coolest dog in Northeast Wisconsin?”

The contest will be running through the end of October. There will be a kick-off event this weekend at Bare Bones Brewery from noon until close. The winner of the contest will also be featured on the front label of a special beer to be brewed next year.

You can find more information, as well as learn how to sign up, by heading over to the contest Facebook page.