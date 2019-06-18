New trail through wetlands opens in Menasha

If you were looking for another excuse to get outside, a new trail opened up with an emphasis on scenery.

It is called the Province Terrace Trail. And with the snip of a ribbon, an unsafe gap in the trail system was filled.

“Before this trail was here, the only alternate was to go along a busy road,” said Brian Tungate, director of Menasha’s parks and recreation department. “And now we have this beautiful trail through the wetland.”

With the opening, the nearby DNR Friendship Trail and Paper Trail meet in Menasha.

“One of the great benefits is it does go north and it does connect to the city of Appleton trail system,” he said.

The $700,000 project is done, and this stretch of boardwalk is aimed to give you a more intimate brush with nature.

“I think any time you can walk over a wetland area or through a wetland area, there’s birds and wildlife, and you really feel connected to the natural environment,” said Tungate. “And a raised boardwalk gives you access to areas that normally you don’t have access to.”

And the reviews are already coming in.

“We can just hop on,” said Ciny Lindquist, one of the trail’s first cyclists. “No roads, we got trail all the way, it was great.”

“I’ll break it in later,” said Roger Konrad of Menasha. “I’ll let them kids–when you’re riding bike, you gotta be careful. I’m getting up there in age, but I still like to ride.”

And having it open is one of the most satisfying parts of the job.

“Just that I can leave something for a future generation, or at least have a hand in leaving something for a future generation,” said Tungate.

The Province Terrace Trail begins near the intersection of Oneida Street and Highway 10.