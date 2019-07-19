New Transportation Grants may help Kaukauna restore lift bridge

KAUKAUNA, Wisc. – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Office of Public Affairs announced today that local governments will now have access to $75 million in new transportation grants. “This new program enables local communities to prioritize their most immediate transportation needs” Wisconsin DOT Secretary-designee Craig Thompson explained.

The city of Kaukauna has been searching for new funding options for the refurbishment of the Veteran’s Memorial Lift Bridge ever since Governor Tony Evers vetoed the city’s request in the state’s new budget. This new program would allow the city to request grant assistance for up to 90% of the projects estimated $2.2 million cost.

The city was mandated by the U.S. Coast Guard to have the bridge functional by May 1, 2021.