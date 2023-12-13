GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A new trial has reportedly been scheduled for a Green Bay teenager who is charged with killing her nephew during a house fire.

Court records show that a new jury trial has been scheduled for 19-year-old Marcelia Fonseca. She is charged with arson and 1st-degree intentional homicide.

Additionally, the cash bond was adjusted down from $250,000 to $150,000 with the same no-contact condition.

The new jury trial is scheduled to start on May 1, 2024. Back in late October, a mistrial was declared by a Brown County judge. A mistrial, by definition, is an inconclusive trial, such as one in which the jury cannot agree on a verdict

The fire happened on June 7, 2019, in the 2500 block of Wisconsin Avenue. Crews with the Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded and were notified of the boy trapped on the second floor of the home. Firefighters were able to locate the 11-month-old and transport him to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, the boy was pronounced dead due to “burns and smoke inhalation.”

During their investigation of the fire, authorities say it was determined the fire began in a “metal wire laundry/grocery cart with combustible contents” in a second-floor bedroom.

According to the criminal complaint, “the fire resulted from the application of an open flame to available combustible materials, including papers and/or plastics, contained within the metal wire laundry/grocery cart.”

There is a motion hearing scheduled for April 22. Local 5 will continue to update this story as the case progresses.