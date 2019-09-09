New Washington Island Ferry nominated for “Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin” contest

(WFRV) — Voting started today for the Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin contest for the fourth straight year.

The contest is presented by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group.

In Northeast Wisconsin, Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding has been nominated for their manufacturing of the Washington Island Ferry, Madonna. It will hold 28 vehicles and 150 passengers.

Other businesses in the area nominated were Alliance Laundry Systems, Cedar Crest Ice Cream, Jones Sign Company Inc., KI, Kick Ash Products, Marquis Yachts and much more.

150 products from across the state were nominated and the winner will be announced Tuesday, October 8th.

Click here to cast your vote!

Voting is closed Sunday, September 15th.