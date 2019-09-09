LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

New Washington Island Ferry nominated for “Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin” contest

(WFRV) — Voting started today for the Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin contest for the fourth straight year.

The contest is presented by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group.

In Northeast Wisconsin, Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding has been nominated for their manufacturing of the Washington Island Ferry, Madonna. It will hold 28 vehicles and 150 passengers.

Other businesses in the area nominated were Alliance Laundry Systems, Cedar Crest Ice Cream, Jones Sign Company Inc., KI, Kick Ash Products, Marquis Yachts and much more.

150 products from across the state were nominated and the winner will be announced Tuesday, October 8th.

Voting is closed Sunday, September 15th.

LIVE PREVIEW: Manufacturing Madness | Top 16 will be Announced on Sept. 16th at 12:30pm

The popular voting period is officially open until September 15th! Visit www.madeinwis.com to vote for your Wisconsin Cinderella product. Don’t forget to vote once per day (24 hours) per device! On September 16th, right here on Facebook Live at 12:30pm, we will announce the top 16 Wisconsin products to make this year’s Manufacturing Madness tournament. Make sure to tune! Good luck to this year’s nominees. #MadeinWis #CoolestThing #Wisconsin #Manufacturing

Posted by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce – Wisconsin's Chamber on Monday, September 9, 2019

