NEW Water to conduct dye testing in Green Bay, Fox River may change color

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay residents may notice the Fox River turning green or yellow near the Green Bay Metro boat launch off Bay Beach Road this week.

According to NEW Water, dye testing will be conducted this week to test infrastructure at the Green Bay Facility.

The dye, says NEW Water, is green/yellow in color, biodegradable, and environmentally safe.

Dye testing is common practice for wastewater, water, and stormwater management, explains NEW Water.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and public health and safety officials have been notified of the testing.

