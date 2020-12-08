APPLETON, Wis.(WFRV)- There is a new website aimed at preventing suicide among men in the Fox Valley region that is up and running. Along with the new website, is a new campaign called “Strong Minds 4 Men.”

“We’ve developed this resource to help men and those who care about them identify risk factors mental health issues,” said Sarah Bassing-Sutton, Project Coordinator. According to the adult suicide prevention initiative of the Connection, working aged men account for the largest number of suicide deaths in the Fox Valley and nationally. “They are also the least likely to ask for help, which needs to change,” said Bassing-Sutton. The focus of this campaign is men age 35-65, who might be internalizing what they are dealing with or going through.

The organizations behind the website and campaign say that the website has been created in order to provide resources, it is not however an emergency assistance portal. “If someone is experiencing an immediate crisis, they should always call 9-1-1,” said Bassing-Sutton.

John Wallschlaeger is a retired police officer, who has helped with the development of the website and program. “Our goal is to remind men, not to make a permanent decision for a temporary problem,” said Wallschlaeger. Access to public records regarding suicide statistics, Wallschlaeger was able compile real-time data in order to prevent them from happening. “Through the death reports, from multiple counties, these people are often just like me….they have just given up hope,” said Wallschlaeger.

There is also a free, online and anonymous mental health screening that men can take. The Northeast Wisconsin Mental Health Connection is a nonprofit membership organization that exists to improve the mental health system of care for the region.