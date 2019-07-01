New WFRV Local 5 app feature lets you decide what notifications you see

(WFRV) — Local 5’s news app has gained a new feature that lets you control what notifications you receive.

If you don’t have our app, click the link below to download it now.

Apple App Store | Google Play Store

If you have our app, you will see a pop up highlighting the new feature. It should look something like this:

Clicking the “Notify Me!” button or swiping to the right will give you a new screen:

Here, you can turn on or off the notifications you receive. For example, if you live in the Appleton area, you may want notifications for the Fox Valley, but not the Lakeshore notifications.

Once you decide what notifications you want to follow or unfollow, click done.

Want to change your settings after the pop up is gone? Go to the notification menu in the settings of the WFRV Local 5 app where you can change your selections.

