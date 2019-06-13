New winery “Door 44” opening this weekend in Sturgeon Bay

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular Northeast Wisconsin winery is expanding its operation.

44 Wineries will soon be opening the doors to their brand-new location in Door County, called- appropriately- Door 44.

“This experience here will incorporate a vineyard and a larger tasting room and really celebrate what we are calling the redefining of Wisconsin wine,” says Steve Johnson, co-owner and winemaker of 44 Winery.

Door 44, the newest expansion of 44 Wineries, is putting a new spin on wine making. As it’s name implies, the vineyard is located in Door County- which doesn’t strike you as typical wine country. Or at least until now.

“This is right in the center of one of the newest wine regions of the world called the Wisconsin Ledge,” says Johnson. “So we are right on the Niagara Escarpment, near the body of water that is producing very distinctive wines. We’re kind of in the epicenter of it, we really wanted to make sure that we really highlighted what this area could do.”

Even though this is Wisconsin and winters can be harsh, Johnson says the environment is perfect for wine growing. And just like wine growing, the time to expand was just right.

“A lot of people, younger people, are starting to appreciate wine and the local aspect of it and sort of the connection they have with an area,” said Johnson. “I think we’re kind of a new wine region with a new wine drinker, producing a new style of wine that’s all coming together in one spot here.”

As it stands, Door 44 is composed of 20 acres of property- 6 of which has been planted. Future plans are already in store with expansion on the horizon.

“Once we get into the season here of this vintage, we’ll be producing on average about 150,000 bottles per year,” said Johnson. “So we’re really helping our production because we see the demand continue to grow and we’re still going to be very Wisconsin-centric. The majority of our grapes that are growing here in Northeast Wisconsin are across the state of Wisconsin.”

Door 44 Winery will officially be open for business in Sturgeon Bay this Saturday. The public is invited to join the special grand opening with doors opening at 10 a.m.