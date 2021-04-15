New Wisconsin Senate leader acknowledges ‘rocky start’

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Senate’s new majority leader is acknowledging he got off to a rough start.

Devin LaMahieu said during an interview with WisPolitics.com President Jeff Mayers on Thursday that there’s a learning curve with the job and he got off to “maybe a rocky start.”

When Mayers asked him if he was referring to a COVID-19 relief bill that he and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers worked on together.  Assembly Republicans led by Vos advanced their own bill.

The Senate ultimately approved the Assembly version only to have Evers veto it. LeMahieu said he worked with Evers because he thought it was important to get something done.

But he said he and Vos generally have the same goals in mind.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Shawano's Abby Tuma beats cancer to return volleyball court, receives WIAA Spirit Award

Appleton North & Manitowoc Lincoln girls, Kimberly boys punch tickets to spring state

Kimberly boys and girls volleyball teams prepare for sectional showdowns

Blizzard preps for 2021 season

Game of the Week: Notre Dame wins instant classic on late field goal

High School Sports Xtra: Extended interview with state swimming champ Brigitta Neverman