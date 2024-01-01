ASHWAUBENON. Wis. (WFRV) – The time to act on those New Year Resolutions is here, and whether you’re hoping to strengthen your body muscles or establish a healthy habit of exercising, many are choosing to start or continue with a gym membership.

“We get a lot of people that are like, ‘you know what? I’m committing to my health for the long term,'” said Mary Thomas, Owner and General Manager at Western Racquet & Fitness Club. “I want to be in this, and there are so many different ways that you can do that here at the club, so we’re excited to take care of these new New Year’s people.”

Luca Frigo is a resident of De Pere and a student at UW-Whitewater who already has his goals set for the new year.

“I took like a month off and got back from school,” explains Frigo. “I was working out there, but I’m finally getting back into it, and I’m hoping by the end of this year to be benching 225.”

He told Local 5’s Samantha Petters that while getting stronger is a big part of it, his main goal is to improve his lifestyle and better himself.

“I really wasn’t out and active, and I gained a lot of weight then gained a lot of muscle over the years, and now I’m just continuing on with that,” stated Frigo. “I just really want to stay healthy and live a long life.”

Mary Thomas says the biggest struggle in acting on your workout goals is figuring out the ‘why’ and the reason to motivate yourself every day.

“When you’re ready to begin… begin,” continued Thomas. “Come on in and just start in some small way, shape, or form.”

In the new year, the fitness club is offering new and unique fitness programs in addition to all the amenities already offered with a membership. For more information on fees and scheduling or to start a trial, you can visit their website.