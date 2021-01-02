NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

New Year’s Day rollover crash leaves Bonduel man dead, teen injured

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARTLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A 56-year-old Bonduel man is dead and a 19-year-old teen is injured following a one-vehicle rollover crash in the Town of Hartland on Jan. 1.

According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, just after 5 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a one-vehicle rollover crash on Valley Road in the Town of Hartland.

Deputies say a preliminary investigation indicated that the vehicle was heading southbound on Valley Road when it lost control and entered the ditch, overturned, and came to rest on its roof.

Officials report the driver, identified as a 19-year-old Bonduel man, was partially ejected and entrapped in the vehicle.

He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries sustained within the crash. The severity of his injuries are not known at this time.

Authorities report the passenger, identified as a 56-year-old Bonduel man, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials say this incident remains under investigation. Deputies believe alcohol was a factor in this crash.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Hoops: FVA powers handle steep nonconference tests

Green Bay Nation 12/30: Goodbye, Titans

Green Bay Nation 12-30: Pick 'Em

Green Bay Nation 12-30: Challenge or No Challenge

Green Bay Nation 12-30: Top Five Tweets

Green Bay Nation 12-30: Breaking down the Bears