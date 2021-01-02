New Year’s Day rollover crash leaves Bonduel man dead, teen injured

HARTLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A 56-year-old Bonduel man is dead and a 19-year-old teen is injured following a one-vehicle rollover crash in the Town of Hartland on Jan. 1.

According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, just after 5 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a one-vehicle rollover crash on Valley Road in the Town of Hartland.

Deputies say a preliminary investigation indicated that the vehicle was heading southbound on Valley Road when it lost control and entered the ditch, overturned, and came to rest on its roof.

Officials report the driver, identified as a 19-year-old Bonduel man, was partially ejected and entrapped in the vehicle.

He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries sustained within the crash. The severity of his injuries are not known at this time.

Authorities report the passenger, identified as a 56-year-old Bonduel man, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials say this incident remains under investigation. Deputies believe alcohol was a factor in this crash.