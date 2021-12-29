New Year’s Eve can be challenging for those in recovery, counselors warn

The New Year’s Eve ball drops in a mostly empty Times Square on January 1, 2021. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Celebrations associated with New Year’s Eve can be problematic for people dealing with substance abuse addiction, which is why the Jackie Nitschke Center wants to help.

“I think the holidays can be a tough time for anybody, but add substance abuse disorders to the list, that anxiety, that stress amplifies,” said Kay Wright, a substance abuse counselor. “There are a lot of things people can do around the holidays that don’t involve drinking, especially like New Year’s Eve that’s coming up.”

Wright says the key is to surround yourself this weekend with people that support you.

“Even like a dinner and a movie at home, celebrating with the kids, maybe cooking a special dinner, things like that as a family. Making it more family-oriented,” said Wright.

Wright says it’s OK to be scared to ask for help. She emphasizes you are not alone with what you, or someone you might know, might be going through.

“Substance abuse disorders do not discriminate. And that includes every race, religion, sex, all of that,” Wright told Local 5’s Barrett Tryon.

Counselors suggest you start thinking now about what your plans for Friday might be, while also understanding that not everyone parties on New Year’s Eve.

“Hey, how can I help you? Is there anything I can do? You know, what would you like to do for New Year’s? So, just being direct,” Wright said is the best thing you can do.

There are several non-alcoholic celebrations planned around the area, including at the Changing Lanes Alano Club, 344 Broadway St., Wrightstown. The event runs from 5 p.m. to midnight, and will include hors d’oeuvres, a DJ, and pool. The suggested donation is $10.

You can learn more about the Jackie Nitschke Center on its website.