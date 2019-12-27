New Year’s Eve celebrations in Titletown, Menasha, Sister Bay

(WFRV) — New Year’s Eve is upon us and WFRV Local 5 is ready to help you ring in 2020!

Can’t make it to any of these events with our team? Don’t worry – you can catch it all live on Local 5 starting at 10:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Titletown

Local 5’s Robyn Oguinye will be live in Green Bay at Titletown New Year’s Eve. The festivities kick off at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and carry into 1 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

There will be extended skating and tubing times, a heated tent with live entertainment, ice carving, and a countdown with fireworks to round out the night. Additional activities including fire pits, giant games, and more throughout the park.

For more on Titletown’s events, visit their website.

Sister Bay

Local 5’s Erinn Taylor will be in Sister Bay for the New Year’s Eve Fireworks and Cherry Drop. The event kicks off with a shopping extravaganza through the village.

Ice skating and a bonfire will take place at the Sports Complex as well as an early evening fireworks show. The Cherry Drop will begin at 10:30 at The Garage. At midnight, the giant sparkling cherry will be dropped to welcome in the new year!

Menasha

If you’re in the Fox Valley, head to Menasha’s Curtis Reed Square where Paul Evansen will be enjoying live music, giveaways, fireworks, and a midnight ball drop.