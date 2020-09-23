FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

New YMCA helps families and kids during pandemic

GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The pandemic has forced many families to think twice about child care – whether it’s sending their children or trying to find it.

The New Fox West YMCA and Learning Center in the Greenville – Hortonville area is here to help the community as they navigate the pandemic.

That area has seen a large popular grown in children under 18 years old and according to the YMCA Executive Director, Rian Rammer, the new space has been busy.

“We are able to have about 108 kids participating in our programs from infants to about four years of age.”

Fox West YMCA has COVID-19 measures in place but they say they are able to handle the current amount of kids, safely.

