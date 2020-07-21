New York sex offender sentenced for sex offenses against Fox Valley, California minors

(WFRV) – A registered sex offender in New York has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for sex offenses against two minors – one of which is an Appleton area residents.

According to the U.S. Attorney Eastern District of Wisconsin, 32-year-old Cort Davis II of Rochester, New York, initiated an online relationship with two children – one living near Appleton, the other in Southern California. Davis identified himself as ‘Caleb’ and posed as a 19-year-old.

In April 2018, authorities say Davis traveled to Southern California, rented a motel room, and sexually abused a 14-year-old over multiple days. He then traveled to the Fox Valley where he sexually abused a 13-year-old outside of the Fox River Mall and again days later in a nearby motel.

Officials say Davis was arrested at the motel and videos of him abusing the children were located on his cellphone.

Davis was required to register as a sexual offender in New York after being convicted of Possessing Sexual Performance by a Child Under 16 Years-Old in 2015. In 2017, he was convicted of Failure to Report a Change in Address or Status by a Sex Offender in New York.

Upon the completion of his federal prison sentence, Davis will serve the remainder of his life on supervised release.

This case was investigated by the Appleton Police Department, the Grand Chute Police Department, the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigations, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

