New “Zen Den” opens at Appleton East High School

APPLETON, Wis. ( WFRV ) – A brand new Zen Den at Appleton East High School will provide a safe space for East students to encourage them to focus on their mental health.

A recent Fox Cities Life Study showed that twelve percent of high school students in the Fox Cities Region attempted suicide in the past year.

Those statistics prompted a group of Leadership Fox Cities participants to work with school leadership and create the “Zen Den”

The group funded the project with $60,000 of in-kind donations from local contractors and organizations.

They partnered with school principals, guidance staff and students to create a serene and welcoming space where students could take time for a mental, emotional or physical health break.