GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Have a real Christmas tree and not sure what to do with it now?

The NEW Zoo invites you to donate the tree to them.

The Zoo says the animals love to play with them or chew on them – some even eat the bark.

To find out how you can gift your tree, you can message them on Facebook by clicking here or send them an email at volunteer@newzoo.org.