NEW Zoo & Adventure Park announces spring animal-themed bags and baskets

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Just in time for Easter, the NEW Zoo & Adventure Park is once again offering custom, animal-themed, springtime baskets.

Every basket should include a zoo admission ticket, a “Zoo Cash” ticket to ride the carousel, and an assortment of fun items from the Paws and Claws Gift Shop, such as plush animals, toys, games, trinkets, etc.

According to their release, you can purchase the baskets on their website.

The zoo says when their staff puts your packages together they will customizing the basket for the animal lover who receives it.

All you have to do is let them know what the age of the person receiving the basket is when you purchase it and they will make sure the basket is perfect for him or her.

Wondering what kind of animal themes they have?

For starters, zoo staff says they have many to choose from, including big cats, giraffes, dragons, unicorns, bunnies, birds, and more.

You can also choose if you’d like your gift to be packaged in a basket or in a reusable cloth gift bag.

The zoo is selling two sizes for the springtime baskets:

Large for $25 (includes items worth a minimum of $40)

X-Large for $35 (includes items worth a minimum of $50)

Baskets will be created within three days of your purchase, and if you choose to pick-up your package in person, staff will call you to provide instructions of where to go and what to expect on your arrival.

If you choose to do pick up, the zoo says you have to pick up your order before closing on Friday, April 2.

Baskets can also be shipped to the person receiving it at a $20 fee for shipping and handling.

All purchases must be made online prior to midnight on Monday, March 29.