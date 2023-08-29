GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The NEW Zoo & Adventure Park will be hosting several activities on Saturday, September 9, for one of its rarest furry friends.

Alongside the Green Bay Chapter of the American Association of Zoo Keepers, the NEW Zoo & Adventure Park will be hosting a discovery station and sales table at the red panda exhibit for International Red Panda Day.

Officials say that the event is free to attend with regular zoo admission. Guests can also enjoy several presentations throughout the day, including Zookeeper Chats with training and enrichment demonstrations at 10:00 a.m. and noon. In addition, there will be a feeding event at 1:45 p.m. and red panda-themed crafts.

A new graphic highlighting the community’s connection to red pandas will be on display for guests to view at the panda habitat. Funds for the graphic and several weeks’ worth of food for the zoo’s red pandas were donated by the Van Handel Family in memory of Jerry Van Handel.

Funds raised during the event will support red panda conservation through the Red Panda Network. Organizers say that fewer than 10,000 red pandas exist in the world today, with as few as 2,500 red pandas remaining in the wild. This means this endangered species is in need of help now more than ever.

Red Panda Network is a non-profit organization that is committed to the conservation of wild red pandas and their habitat. Through community-based research, outreach, and education programs, Red Panda Network has reached significant milestones in Nepal.

The NEW Zoo & Adventure Park is open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Tickets are $11 for adults, while children (3-15) and seniors (62+) are $8. Kids under three are free.