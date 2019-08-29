NEW Zoo & Adventure Park fall hours begin Sunday, Sept. 1

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The NEW Zoo & Adventure Park will be operating under their fall hours of operation schedule beginning Sunday, September 1.

Under fall hours, the Zoo will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through October 1.

The Adventure Park will be open daily between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. through Monday, September 2, alternating zip tours and full ropes adventures. Suit-up for the last zip ride will occur at 5 p.m. each day.

The Adventure Park will be open on Saturdays and Sundays only. It will close on weekdays beginning Tuesday, September 3.

Private parties can call in advance to schedule time at the Park during the week.

These fall hours will be in effect through the end of October.

The Zoo says fall is a great time to see the animals being more active, including the three Canadian lynx kittens playing with their mother, Lucy, and seeing the otter family frolicking in their ponds.

Visitors can also feed Zuri the giraffe daily from 10:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. and again from 2:15 p.m. to 5 p.m.

