NEW Zoo & Adventure Park hosts “accessible zip lining” event

SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV)

Some people who have wanted to try zip lining, but haven’t been able to due to a physical limitation, had their dream come true at the NEW Zoo & Adventure Park Thursday afternoon. The organization hosted an “accessible zip lining” event.

“It’s just the structure of our tower,” said Jeff Ott, Adventure Park Lead Guide. “It has some pretty steep steps, so unfortunately during our regular operations, we can’t always accommodate everybody… Wheelchairs, sometimes people who have difficulty walking, especially up steps. It could be due to age or physical disability.”

Accessible zip lining requires workers to use ropes to lift riders to the top of the 50 foot tower where the zip line begins. Riders are then free to slide down the 1000 foot long zip line.

“It is something that we definitely have to plan out because we need a considerable adjustment to the way we operate on a day-to-day basis to make this happen,” Ott said.

While accessible zip lining may not be offered frequently, it needs to be experienced only once to make a lasting memory.

“I’d like to say (zip lining) feels like you’re gliding through the air, almost like a bird soaring through the sky,” Ott said. “It’s not like a roller coaster… There’s no free fall feeling. It’s just a really smooth glide all the way down.”

The NEW Zoo & Adventure Park says they don’t have any future dates scheduled for accessible zip lining, but they hope to host it again in the future.