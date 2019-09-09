NEW Zoo & Adventure Park invites kids to enter Animal Poetry Contest

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The NEW Zoo & Adventure Park is inviting any child aged 5 to 7 and 8 to 10 to enter the Children’s Animal Poetry Contest.

The Zoo, in their partnership with the Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets, is excited to see animals inspire young writers.

Children can enter the contest now through Sunday, September 29. They can write a poem about any animal – especially those at the NEW Zoo.

The winning author in each age category will receive $25 and a specially-designed picture poem for display. The winning poem will also be displayed on the NEW Zoo’s website and Facebook page.

Entries must include the author’s name, age, address, phone number, and an email for his or her adult guardian.

Poetry entries can be dropped off at the NEW Zoo’s Visitor Center building or emailed to wfopweb@gmail.com.

The winner will be announced on Tuesday, October 15.

The Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets is a volunteer non-profit organized around reading, writing, and advocating poetry.

The NEW Zoo is currently open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Please know that contest participants do not need to pay Zoo Admission fees to drop off entries in the Visitor Center building.