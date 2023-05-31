GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The NEW Zoo & Adventure Park in Green Bay has been named one of the best zoos in the United States.

In a release, The NEW Zoo says the global media outlet, TimeOut, listed the zoo at 25 in its list of the top 28 zoos that provide excellent opportunities for guests to connect and experience the animals.

Among the NEW Zoos’ many interactive experiences, it was the Giraffe Feeding Experience and conservation work with endangered species that received a special mention.

“The NEW Zoo has been dedicated to connecting our community with wildlife and nature and to

supporting conservation efforts for decades. It’s wonderful to be recognized for this important work, especially alongside so many other top-notch zoos. We’re honored to be included.” -NEW Zoo Director Carmen Murach.

The NEW Zoo also has special interactive experiences available including feeding penguins or otters. During the summer months, starting in June and ending in August, Admission to the Zoo and the Neil Anderson Canopy Tour will be half-price every Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information on tickets or interactive experiences, visit the NEW Zoo website.