GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials from the NEW Zoo & Adventure Park announced on Monday that the park has once again earned the prestigious accreditation by the Association of Zoos Aquariums (AZA).

According to a release on the NEW Zoo’s website, AZA accreditation includes submitting a detailed application before going through what the NEW Zoo is calling a “meticulous,” on-site-multiple-day inspection by a team of zoological professionals.

The independent team, as mentioned, spends multiple days analyzing all aspects of the Zoo’s operation including everything from animal welfare to educational programs to safety for visitors, staff, animals, and much more.

A thorough review of the zoo ensures that each facility that applies for AZA accreditation is and will continue to meet ever-rising standards. AZA facilities must go through the accreditation process every five years to maintain an AZA membership.

“Every year, AZA sends over 200 accreditation inspectors around the world to review 60 to 70 applications for accreditation. AZA’s standards are continuously revised to reflect cutting-edge zoological practices based on the latest animal wellbeing science and research. Clearly, the best-of-the-best zoos and aquariums want to be part of our association.” Dan Ashe, president and CEO of AZA

The NEW Zoo & Adventure Park Director, Carmen Murach says, “Earning AZA accreditation is a significant accomplishment – and it’s one we’ve held now for 27 years.”

Murach adds that there are only 237 AZA-accredited facilities throughout the United States and the NEW Zoo is proud to be a member of that group.

For a complete list of accredited AZA facilities, visit https://www.aza.org/current-accreditation-list.