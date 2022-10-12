GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The NEW Zoological Society, in partnership with the NEW Zoo & Adventure Park has announced a 10-day tour through Tanzania, with only 32 spots available.

For the first time in over 13 years, the conservation trip to Africa is set to connect northeastern Wisconsin residents with wildlife in June 2023.

The Zoological Society worked with Sunset Family Travel and Globus Vacations to design the 10-day trip through one of the top safari destinations in Africa.

Stops on the trip include going through Tarangire National Park, the Ngorongoro Crater, and the Serengeti. Guests will be joined by staff members from the NEW Zoo who will share information about the NEW Zoo’s conservation efforts in Africa.

For those who may be interested, an informational meeting will be held at the NEW Zoo’s Education & Conservation Center building on October 19 at 6 p.m.

For details including prices, locations, lodging, and travel protocols, click here.